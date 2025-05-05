ETV Bharat / state

Shocker From Srinagar: Nomadic Woman Dies After Sexual Assault, Four Arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested four persons for sexually assaulting a woman in her early 40s who was herding her cattle in Srinagar outskirts on Sunday. The woman died of the grievous injuries she suffered during the assault.

Police said that the nomadic woman was herding her cattle when four inebriated local men sexually assaulted her in Nishat in Srinagar outskirts. “Srinagar Police has taken cognisance of a reported incident of sexual assault of a woman near Water Works Road, Nishat, who sustained grievous injuries and was later declared brought dead at the hospital,” the police said in a statement.

The victim had sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to the hospital, where she was declared dead, police said. "Following the incident, FIR No. 35/2025 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Nishat, and the investigation was immediately initiated. During investigation, four accused persons were identified and arrested," police said.

The accused were identified as Suhail Bashir Bhat of Asham, Sumbal; Adil Ali Bhat of Zeethyar, Nishat; Firdous Ahmad Rather of Zeethyar, Nishat; and Suhail Afzal Bhat of Pahloo, Brein.