Shock And Outrage After Student's Alleged Rape, Murder In Telangana's Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A first-year intermediate student was found brutally raped and murdered in Nalgonda town of Telangana. The young woman's lifeless body was discovered by locals early in the morning, near a house on the way to the collectorate.

Soon after the recovery, authorities were immediately informed, and an investigation was launched by the police. "The girl, who was studying in class 11, died suspiciously. After being informed by the locals, we reached the spot, collected details and informed the family members of the deceased. We found that a person named Krishna brought her here. We are searching for him," Rajasekhar Reddy, Nalgonda One Town CI, said.