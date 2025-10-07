Shock And Outrage After Student's Alleged Rape, Murder In Telangana's Nalgonda
CI Rajasekhar Reddy said that they are searching for the accused Gaddam Krishna(22).
Published : October 7, 2025 at 11:51 PM IST
Nalgonda: A first-year intermediate student was found brutally raped and murdered in Nalgonda town of Telangana. The young woman's lifeless body was discovered by locals early in the morning, near a house on the way to the collectorate.
Soon after the recovery, authorities were immediately informed, and an investigation was launched by the police. "The girl, who was studying in class 11, died suspiciously. After being informed by the locals, we reached the spot, collected details and informed the family members of the deceased. We found that a person named Krishna brought her here. We are searching for him," Rajasekhar Reddy, Nalgonda One Town CI, said.
Although the case was initially considered a suspicious death, after the post mortem, it was found to be rape and murder and a case was registered. CI Rajasekhar Reddy said that they are searching for the accused Gaddam Krishna(22). The police are collecting technical evidence based on the accused's cellphone data.
The police said the accused is a tractor driver. According to police, he took her to his friend's room, raped and murdered her. A POCSO case has been registered by the police against Krishna at One Town PS. District SP Sarath Chandra Pawar, who inspected the spot, said that the police are also trying to figure out the possible involvement of others.
Read more