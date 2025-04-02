Waqf Bill Being Forcefully Imposed On Muslims: AIMIM Spokesperson Shoaib Jamai

Giridih: AIMIM spokesperson Shoaib Jamai said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is being forcefully imposed on Muslims.

He warned of a nationwide movement on the issue starting from Delhi. Speaking to ETV Bharat on the issue, the AIMIM spokesperson said political activist Ram Manohar Lohia had once said 'When the roads become empty, the Parliament becomes a wanderer'. "The roads have been the means of agitation in this country for years, whether it is the Ram Mandir movement, the BJP movement or the farmers' movement," he said.

Shoaib said a democracy guarantees the right to agitation. "He said during the 104 days of agitation as part of the Shaheen Bagh movement, there was neither a clash with the police nor any bullet was fired. Shoaib said those responsible for riots have become ministers. "How far is it justified to discourage a society. This is not Waqf Bill, this is Waqf Ruin Bill, this is a conspiracy," he said.

The AIMIM spokesperson took a dig at the government and asked will it mandatory for the Char Dham Board to have two Muslim members. "If this cannot be done then how was it made mandatory for non-Muslims to be members of the Waqf Board? Also, the powers given to the collector in the bill are not justified", he said. Shoaib said the Central Government wants to lead the country towards unrest and anarchy. The BJP wants to implement the agenda of a particular community, which is shameful. The bill should be strongly opposed and AIMIM is ready to lead the movement across the country," he added.