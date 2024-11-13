Mandi SHO, ASI Arrested Red-Handed For Taking Bribe, Sent To 3-Day Remand

Mandi: A sub-inspector was arrested red-handed by the vigilance team a moment after he was allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 here, officials said.

The incident took place at Padhar police station. SHO Ashok Kumar and ASI Ashwani Kumar were arrested and presented before the court on Tuesday. They were sent on a three-day remand, officials added.

Both the officers were allegedly taking bribes from Virendra Kumar of Gwali village in exchange for settling a case of fight, officials said. Thereafter, Kumar complained about the matter to the vigilance, they added.

The vigilance laid a trap and caught the SHO and ASI red-handed, officials further added. In addition, the bank accounts of both the accused will also be investigated, police said.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vigilance Prayank Gupta, "SHO and ASI have been arrested while taking bribes, and all the action is being taken as per the rules."

He further said that two days before the bribery case, the station in-charge, Ashok Kumar, had patted the back of Brestu Ram for setting an example of honesty following saving a woman's bag near Kotropi, sources said. The bag contained cash worth one lakh and important documents, which were found by Brestu Ram and handed over to SHO Ashok Kumar, they added.