Shivraj Singh Chouhan Holds Review Meeting On Drought-Affected Districts In Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday held a review meeting with ministers and officials of the Andhra Pradesh government regarding the drought-affected districts in the southern parts of the state.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, detailed discussions were also held on organic farming and the Palm Oil Mission. The meeting was held at the PGRS Hall, District Collectorate, Puttaparthi, in the Sri Sathya Sai district.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, the Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan said, “We had an important meeting with the Agriculture Minister of Andhra Pradesh regarding drought-affected districts. This region faces specific challenges—low rainfall and frequent droughts, which put farming and farmers in distress. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken several significant steps—from promoting drip irrigation to boosting horticulture.”

He further said, “The previous government diverted central funds, which was gravely unjust to the farmers. But the current government is actively working towards changing that. With a visionary Chief Minister in place, we devised both short-term and long-term plans to address the problems of these Rayalaseema districts, aiming to arrive at a sustainable solution. Today’s discussion concluded with a decision that both the state and central governments will work together to find solutions.”

Among the various measures, first, a team from the Central government, including scientists from ICAR and officials from the agriculture department and the rural development ministry, will be sent to Andhra Pradesh. The team, which will include experts from the agriculture, ICAR, rural development, and land resources departments, as well as those specialising in watershed management, will draft a plan for cultivating crops even in drought-prone conditions, the ministry stated.

Chouhan further said, “We will also work on rainwater harvesting, afforestation, and explore with the Ministry of Jal Shakti how water from the Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers can be brought to this region. Under integrated farming, which includes fruit, flowers, vegetables, agroforestry, beekeeping, and animal husbandry, several new initiatives will be taken. Additionally, efforts will be made to develop seed varieties that yield well even in drought conditions.”

The Union Agriculture Minister said, “We have discussed preparing an Integrated Action Plan, on which we will work together with the state government. I am confident that we will be able to help farmers in the drought-affected districts overcome these challenges.”

