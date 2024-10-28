Shivraj Singh Chouhan Attacks Congress, Says It Failed To Fulfil Promises

Giridih: Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the Congress party on Monday, asserting that it has failed to fulfil its promises. He addressed supporters at an event in Giridih, Jharkhand, in support of BJP candidate Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi’s nomination.
At the event, Chouhan stated, "The Prime Minister delivers on his promises, unlike the Congress party. When Hemant’s government was formed in Jharkhand, he pledged to create five lakh jobs, but that hasn’t happened."
The Union Minister added, "We want everyone to be happy and healthy. We aspire for Jharkhand's progress, but this state cannot thrive as long as the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha are in power."
He also expressed concerns about women's safety, stating, "Women are being disrespected under Hemant's government." The Union Minister continued, "Rahul Gandhi claims to be running a 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan,' but in Jharkhand, Irfan Ansari is misusing that concept. These individuals are spreading hatred while pretending to promote love."
The event was attended by prominent leaders, including Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, BJP's acting state president Ravindra Rai and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party's state president Rajkumar Raj.
