Shivraj Singh Chouhan Attacks Congress, Says It Failed To Fulfil Promises

Giridih: Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the Congress party on Monday, asserting that it has failed to fulfil its promises. He addressed supporters at an event in Giridih, Jharkhand, in support of BJP candidate Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi’s nomination.

At the event, Chouhan stated, "The Prime Minister delivers on his promises, unlike the Congress party. When Hemant’s government was formed in Jharkhand, he pledged to create five lakh jobs, but that hasn’t happened."

The Union Minister added, "We want everyone to be happy and healthy. We aspire for Jharkhand's progress, but this state cannot thrive as long as the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha are in power."