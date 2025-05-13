Shivraj Singh Chauhan Defends Operation Sindoor, Asks Congress Not To Act Against The Nation’s Interest

Raipur: Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare said that the opposition political parties should not go against the country’s interests and the army while opposing PM Modi.
Responding to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's criticism asking the ruling Narendra Modi government as to what had been the achievements of Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Union Minister Shivraj Singh, said that Operation Sindoor destroyed hideouts of terrorism in Pakistani soil.
Singh reached Raipur during the day and when media persons pointed out the criticism by former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, the Union minister said: “While opposing PM Modi, the opposition should not oppose our army and country.”
Shivraj Singh Chauhan praised the bravery shown by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor and said that when the terrorists committed massacre in Pahalgam, our army destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
After the ceasefire was declared between India and Pakistan, politics was at its peak and the Congress demanded that the Modi government should call a special session of Parliament to discuss threadbare the outcome of the war.
The Union Minister then raised allegations against the previous Congress government for mismanaging the PM Awas Yojana under Bhupesh Baghel's tenure.
Modi ji had promised to give houses to the people during the assembly elections. After the formation of Modi government for the third consecutive time last year, 8.47 lakh houses were sanctioned for Chhattisgarh. Later 3.03 lakh more houses were sanctioned.
According to the survey list of Awas Plus 2018, only 3,00, 768 beneficiaries are yet to get houses.
“Today I will hand over the allotment letter for these remaining houses to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh,” Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the Union Minister said. Shivraj will tour Surguja district. Here he will allocate more than 3 lakh houses.
The Union Minister disclosed that PMAY houses have been approved in Naxal-affected areas, too. Those affected by Naxal violence are getting the benefit of PM Awas Yojana. Surrendered Naxalites are also being given the benefit of PM Awas Yojana. As many as 15,000 houses have been approved for Naxal affected areas.
A new survey is being conducted in Chhattisgarh. Physical verification of people not included in the previous list is also being done. After that they will be given the benefit of Awas Yojana.