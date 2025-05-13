ETV Bharat / state

Shivraj Singh Chauhan Defends Operation Sindoor, Asks Congress Not To Act Against The Nation’s Interest

Raipur: Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare said that the opposition political parties should not go against the country’s interests and the army while opposing PM Modi.

Responding to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's criticism asking the ruling Narendra Modi government as to what had been the achievements of Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Union Minister Shivraj Singh, said that Operation Sindoor destroyed hideouts of terrorism in Pakistani soil.

Singh reached Raipur during the day and when media persons pointed out the criticism by former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, the Union minister said: “While opposing PM Modi, the opposition should not oppose our army and country.”

Shivraj Singh Chauhan praised the bravery shown by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor and said that when the terrorists committed massacre in Pahalgam, our army destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

After the ceasefire was declared between India and Pakistan, politics was at its peak and the Congress demanded that the Modi government should call a special session of Parliament to discuss threadbare the outcome of the war.

The Union Minister then raised allegations against the previous Congress government for mismanaging the PM Awas Yojana under Bhupesh Baghel's tenure.