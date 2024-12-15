Panchayat Boycotts Family Based On False Rumour About Cow Death at Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

Shivpuri: A rumour that a cow had died after being hit by a tractor belonging to Deepak Karar, a resident of Bijrauni, led to the alleged boycott of the family in the village. The victim Deepak Karar alleged that due to this rumour, the Panchayat expelled his family and his relatives from the society.

During this time, other people also refused to attend the funeral ceremony of his relative, Karar said, adding that due to this he had to suffer mental torture. On 28 November, a cow was hit by his tractor. Deepak Karar saw that the cow got up and left after a while. This made him think that the cow was not seriously injured. But the next day someone spread a rumour in the village that the cow had died due to which Deepak Karar was expelled from the society.

False rumour on cow death leads to social boycott of family in Madhya Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)

Cow found alive in Gaushala

Deepak Karar got information on 14th December that the cow which was allegedly fatally injured by the tractor is alive and is in Baikunth Dham Gaushala. After this, Deepak went to the Gaushala and brought the cow home with him so that he could take care of it. Deepak said, "Due to the false rumour, his family has suffered a lot of mental agony."

This rumour made Deepak Karar lonely and isolated from his relatives. It is being told that due to this rumour no villager joined the funeral and other programs after the death of his uncle Narendra. At the same time, Deepak Karar's sister and daughter also refused to join in this hour of grief. They were afraid that their village might boycott their family.

Baikunth Gaushala's director Rajesh Maharaj said that "Businessman Pramod Singhal had left the cow in the cowshed. But someone spread a false rumour in the village that the cow had died. After which, they did whatever the society decided according to Hindu culture. But the cow has not died. Now they are taking the cow with them and will take full care of it."