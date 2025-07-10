ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand's Own Baba Barfani Promises Push To Spiritual Tourism

The Shivlinga was discovered by a team of SDRF during a mountaineering expedition in Nelang valley.

Devotees of Lord Shiva need not travel all the way to Jammu and Kashmir for darshan of Baba Barfani. A similar Shivlinga of ice has been discovered by personnel of SDRF in Nelang valley near China border in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.
The Shivlinga of ice in Nelang valley (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 10, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST

Dehradun: Devotees of Lord Shiva need not travel all the way to Jammu and Kashmir for darshan of Baba Barfani. A similar Shivlinga of ice has been discovered by personnel of SDRF in Nelang valley near China border in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

A team of SDRF during a mountaineering expedition in Nelang valley, in April this year, stumbled upon a Shivling in the shape of Baba Barfani at Amarnath at a height of 4,300 metres. A Nandi-like figure was also found near the Shivlinga.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had issued instructions for discovering new sites for trekking and adventure spots in the state. As part of the campaign, teams of SDRF were sent to unexplored peaks in the state where human activities have not yet been recorded.

One such team climbed the 6,054 metres high unnamed peak in Nelang's Neelapani area, where no mountaineering team had reached till now. During the expedition, the team stumbled upon the Shivlinga made of ice at an altitude of about 4,300 metres.

The SDRF team claimed the shape of the Shivlinga found in Neelapani area of ​​Nelang Valley is exactly like the one at Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Shivlinga located in Amarnath is located at an altitude of around 3,888 meters. The SDRF team sent the report of the discovery to the Uttarakhand government.

SDRF commander Aparna Yaduvanshi said the expedition was flagged off on April 5 and ended on May 2. After the expedition, the process of the SDRF suggested naming the peaks around the natural Shivlinga 'Mount Sindoor', in memory of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

