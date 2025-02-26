ETV Bharat / state

Shivling Allegedly Stolen From Gujarat Temple Ahead Of Mahashivratri; Search Operation Underway

Gujarat Police team have been deployed to locate the missing 'Shivling' from Shree Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple near Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ANI

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Devbhumi Dwarka: A 'Shivling' was allegedly stolen from the Shree Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple near Harshad Beach in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka on the eve of Mahashivratri, prompting a large-scale search operation, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Pandey stated that teams have been deployed to locate the missing 'Shivling', with scuba divers and swimmers brought in to assist, as authorities suspect it may have been hidden in the sea.

"Priest of Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple informed police that someone had stolen a 'Shivling' from the temple. Teams have been formed, and an investigation is going on.

There is a possibility that someone might have hidden the Shivling in the sea, and hence we have called expert scuba divers and swimmers," Pandey said. Further investigation is underway.

Devbhumi Dwarka: A 'Shivling' was allegedly stolen from the Shree Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple near Harshad Beach in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka on the eve of Mahashivratri, prompting a large-scale search operation, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Pandey stated that teams have been deployed to locate the missing 'Shivling', with scuba divers and swimmers brought in to assist, as authorities suspect it may have been hidden in the sea.

"Priest of Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple informed police that someone had stolen a 'Shivling' from the temple. Teams have been formed, and an investigation is going on.

There is a possibility that someone might have hidden the Shivling in the sea, and hence we have called expert scuba divers and swimmers," Pandey said. Further investigation is underway.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIVLING STOLEN FROM GUJARAT TEMPLEGUJARATBHIDBHANJAN BHAVANEESHVAR TEMPLEMAHASHIVRATRI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.