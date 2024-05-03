Shivamogga Jail Inmate Swallows Mobile Phone To Hide During Frisking, Removed By Surgery

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Shivamogga Jail Inmate Swallows Mobile Phone To Hide During Frisking
Representative Image (Etv Bharat Picture)

During surgery, a mobile phone was found stuck in the gastrointestinal tract of an inmate of Shivamogga Central Jail, who was admitted to the hospital with severe stomach ache. He had reportedly swallowed it to hide it from authorities when a frisking exercise was underway.

Shivamogga: An inmate of Shivamogga Central Jail in Karnataka swallowed his mobile phone fearing he would be caught during a frisking exercise carried out by the authorities. The mobile was later removed in a surgery conducted at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

The incident that happened last month came to light after the inmate, Parshuram, started suffering a severe stomach ache. He was taken to the prison doctor for a check-up. The doctor referred him to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga.

During examination when the doctors inquired about his condition, the inmate told he may have some lump in his stomach. An x-ray was conducted but the report could not reveal as to what was exactly stuck in his gastrointestinal tract.

On April 3, the inmate was treated by the senior chief medical officer inside the jail and on his recommendation, was taken to the Victoria Hospital for further treatment on April 6.

Later on April 25, Parshuram underwent a surgery and a mobile phone was removed from his gastrointestinal tract. He was kept under observation after surgery. Sources said Parshuram is currently recovering. It is not known when and why he swallowed the mobile phone but it is being suspected that the incident took place during one of the routine search operations that were held to check mobile phones, drugs and other substances.

