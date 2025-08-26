'It Was Just To Pull BJP's Leg': Shivakumar Apologises For Singing RSS Anthem In Assembly

Bengaluru: Hit by criticism from within the party for singing Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) anthem in the state Assembly, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he would apologise to his party workers if they are hurt by his act.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Shivakumar said he is apologising not out of any pressure or political compulsion but respecting the sentiments of his party colleagues and well wishers who may have been hurt.

He said he did recite the RSS anthem as part of a banter between him and Opposition Leader R Ashoka during a discussion on Bengaluru stampede incident and not to praise the RSS.

"I sang two lines of their prayer. It was just to pull Ashoka's leg. I wanted to tell BJP MLAs that I know their ideology very well. It was not to praise the RSS. But still if any of my party worker is hurt, I tender my apology. I always keep the interests of the party and my workers above everything," Shivakumar said.

He was quick to add that he was seeking apology not under any pressure. "No leader of my party has asked me to apologise but it is my bounden duty," he said.

He also hit back at partymen including B K Hariprasad who criticised him. "My commitment and loyalty to Congress and the Gandhi family are unquestionable. My relationship with the Gandhi family is that of God and devotee. If anybody thinks that he or she is more loyal to the party than me then he/she is a fool," he said.

Responding to talks in political circles that he might join the BJP if he was not made the CM after November, Shivakumar said he is born a Congressman and will die as one. "There is no question of leaving the party", he said.