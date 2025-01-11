ETV Bharat / state

Shivaji Statue Collapse Case: Sculptor Jaydeep Apte Given Bail By Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Jaydeep Apte, the sculptor who made the 28-feet statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan that collapsed in August last year. A single bench of Justice N R Borkar granted Apte bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

Apte, in his plea filed through advocate Ganesh Sovani, had sought bail claiming that the statue fell because of gusty winds. The statue, which was inaugurated on December 4, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, collapsed on August 26 last year. It was erected on a 12-foot pedestal for Rs 2.44 crore.

Advocate Sovani submitted that no one was injured in the incident and that further custody of Apte was not warranted. An FIR was lodged on the complaint of state Public Works Department (PWD) personnel under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.