ETV Bharat / state

New Ninety-One Foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Unveiled In Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

Eight months after the collapse of a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort, the new statue was unveiled in a grand ceremony.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue Malvan Sindhudurg
Maharashtra Chief Minister unveilied the new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST

2 Min Read

Sindhudurg: The Maharashtra government has erected a new 91-foot bronze statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, at Rajkot Fort in Malvan in Sindhudurg district.

Eight months after the collapse of a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the fort, the new statue was unveiled in a grand ceremony. The collapse then sparked outrage among the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharashtra, prompting the government to pledge a replacement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the new statue. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ministers Shinvedraraje Bhosale and Nitesh Rane, among others along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister and MP Narayan Rane, were present for the ceremony.

Fadnavis hailed the new statue as "magnificent and divine," noting its speedy construction by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the excellent work of noted sculptor Ram Sutar.

Engineers and art experts designed the 91-foot-tall statue to withstand the Konkan region's unpredictable weather, with a design life of at least 100 years. The creators will also be responsible for its maintenance for the next decade.

Fadnavis said that the surrounding area would be developed to enhance the experience for visitors and showcase the grandeur of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. He also reiterated his government's commitment to the development of the Konkan region, particularly in tourism, and assured the state's preparedness regarding security.

Shinde described the statue as a symbol of "self-respect, glory, and bravery" for all Shivaji followers in Maharashtra. He said, "Today is a day of joy and pride, a day of self-respect for all of us. A decision to erect a new statue was taken on the same day after the collapse of the statue here. Sculptor Ram Sutar has erected the statue in record time.” Shinde added that the statue will truly be a monument of respect for tourists and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers.

Sindhudurg: The Maharashtra government has erected a new 91-foot bronze statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, at Rajkot Fort in Malvan in Sindhudurg district.

Eight months after the collapse of a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the fort, the new statue was unveiled in a grand ceremony. The collapse then sparked outrage among the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharashtra, prompting the government to pledge a replacement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the new statue. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ministers Shinvedraraje Bhosale and Nitesh Rane, among others along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister and MP Narayan Rane, were present for the ceremony.

Fadnavis hailed the new statue as "magnificent and divine," noting its speedy construction by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the excellent work of noted sculptor Ram Sutar.

Engineers and art experts designed the 91-foot-tall statue to withstand the Konkan region's unpredictable weather, with a design life of at least 100 years. The creators will also be responsible for its maintenance for the next decade.

Fadnavis said that the surrounding area would be developed to enhance the experience for visitors and showcase the grandeur of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. He also reiterated his government's commitment to the development of the Konkan region, particularly in tourism, and assured the state's preparedness regarding security.

Shinde described the statue as a symbol of "self-respect, glory, and bravery" for all Shivaji followers in Maharashtra. He said, "Today is a day of joy and pride, a day of self-respect for all of us. A decision to erect a new statue was taken on the same day after the collapse of the statue here. Sculptor Ram Sutar has erected the statue in record time.” Shinde added that the statue will truly be a monument of respect for tourists and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

91 FOOT SHIVAJI STATUEMALVAN RAJKOT FORTSINDHUDURG STATUESHIVAJI MAHARAJ STATUE RAJKOT FORT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.