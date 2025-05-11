New Ninety-One Foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Unveiled In Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

Sindhudurg: The Maharashtra government has erected a new 91-foot bronze statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, at Rajkot Fort in Malvan in Sindhudurg district.

Eight months after the collapse of a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the fort, the new statue was unveiled in a grand ceremony. The collapse then sparked outrage among the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharashtra, prompting the government to pledge a replacement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the new statue. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ministers Shinvedraraje Bhosale and Nitesh Rane, among others along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister and MP Narayan Rane, were present for the ceremony.

Fadnavis hailed the new statue as "magnificent and divine," noting its speedy construction by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the excellent work of noted sculptor Ram Sutar.

Engineers and art experts designed the 91-foot-tall statue to withstand the Konkan region's unpredictable weather, with a design life of at least 100 years. The creators will also be responsible for its maintenance for the next decade.

Fadnavis said that the surrounding area would be developed to enhance the experience for visitors and showcase the grandeur of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. He also reiterated his government's commitment to the development of the Konkan region, particularly in tourism, and assured the state's preparedness regarding security.

Shinde described the statue as a symbol of "self-respect, glory, and bravery" for all Shivaji followers in Maharashtra. He said, "Today is a day of joy and pride, a day of self-respect for all of us. A decision to erect a new statue was taken on the same day after the collapse of the statue here. Sculptor Ram Sutar has erected the statue in record time.” Shinde added that the statue will truly be a monument of respect for tourists and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers.