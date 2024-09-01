Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: MVA Holds ‘Jode Maro Andolan’; Security Heightened In Mumbai

Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Mumbai held a protest rally from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India against the recent collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Malvan town of the Sindhudurg district.
Leaders and workers of the three MVA constituents – Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) – marched towards south Mumbai's Hutatma Chowk, the rally's starting point, despite police denying permission for the march.
The rally was held despite permission being denied, and that permission was sought ‘only as a matter of protocol’, the MVA said in a statement. They have alleged corruption in the construction and maintenance of the statue. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will in turn stage a counter-demonstration condemning the ‘politicisation’ of the issue.
Heavy police personnel of security forces have gathered at the Gateway of India. The monument has also been shut for tourists, citing law and order.
The 35-foot statue of 17th-century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed at the Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg on August 26 sparking a massive blame game between agencies. The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 last year during Navy Day celebrations.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "We are holding a protest on Sunday, a holiday. We don’t require any permission to hold a protest; we are applying for it just as a matter of protocol.”
The NCP Sharad Pawar faction had said there is no forgiveness for "corrupt Shivdrohis," while the Congress echoed the same saying the march is intended to punish "Shivdrohis" who insulted the great Shivaji. The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, which will be led by retired High Court Judge Justice KU Chandiwal.
Read More: