Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: MVA Holds ‘Jode Maro Andolan’; Security Heightened In Mumbai

The protestors will march from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India on Sunday ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Mumbai held a protest rally from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India against the recent collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Malvan town of the Sindhudurg district.

Leaders and workers of the three MVA constituents – Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) – marched towards south Mumbai's Hutatma Chowk, the rally's starting point, despite police denying permission for the march.

The rally was held despite permission being denied, and that permission was sought ‘only as a matter of protocol’, the MVA said in a statement. They have alleged corruption in the construction and maintenance of the statue. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will in turn stage a counter-demonstration condemning the ‘politicisation’ of the issue.

Heavy police personnel of security forces have gathered at the Gateway of India. The monument has also been shut for tourists, citing law and order.