Defying Polio Shivaji Gade Leaves Footprints On Highest Peak Of Maharashtra Time And Again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Kalsubai peak, known as the 'Everest of Maharashtra,' could be a daunting trek for many able-bodied, but not for Shivaji Gade who has scaled Kalsubai Peak—the highest point in Maharashtra, not once or twice but an astonishing 20 times since 2014. And he completed this feat despite the challenges of being affected by polio.

Most recently, on November 3, Shivaji along with his four friends Kachru Chambhare, Kalyan Gholap, Santosh Batule and Suraj Batule hoisted the Tricolor of India on the summit on Bhaubeej day.

Shivaji first set foot on Kalsubai in 2010, on his birthday, marking the start of a journey that redefined his life. What began as a personal challenge soon grew into a mission. Over the years, Gade has scaled the peak 20 times and often chosen to make his ascent even more challenging. He has completed the climb and descent ten times and spent ten nights at the summit. Each climb has been a testament to his resolve and a reminder of his profound love for the sport.

Through his organization, Shivaji Pratisthan, Shivaji has taken his mission a step further by enabling hundreds of differently-abled people to experience the thrill of reaching Kalsubai’s summit. The organization arranges expeditions that allow individuals with physical challenges including visual impairments, hearing and speech challenges, and other physical limitations, to join him in reaching the top of Maharashtra. Gade’s efforts have turned what was once a personal goal into a movement that encourages inclusivity in adventure sports.

Hailing from Wadwali village in Paithan taluka, in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, Shivaji has traveled to 167 forts across Maharashtra, immersing himself in the state’s rich historical heritage while fulfilling his passion for mountaineering. His love for Maharashtra’s landscapes and fortresses has earned him numerous awards, including one global and two national honors. He was awarded the Bravo International World Record for guiding 400 differently-abled people to the Kalsubai summit.

One of Shivaji’s most cherished traditions is the annual December 31st climb to Kalsubai. Every New Year’s Eve, Gade and a group of differently-abled participants from across Maharashtra gather at the peak to welcome the New Year. This event, now in its 14th year, has become a symbol of resilience and unity, with climbers braving cold nights to reach the summit and celebrate under the open sky. Gade believes that ringing in the New Year atop Kalsubai serves as a powerful reminder of the strength that lies within each person, regardless of physical limitations.

Recognizing an Extraordinary Spirit

Shivaji’s story has touched the hearts of many across Maharashtra. Differently-abled communities from all corners of the state have praised him. In an environment that often overlooks the ambitions of the differently-abled, Shivaji’s achievements are proof that physical limitations do not define an individual’s capacity to dream or achieve. In his efforts to push boundaries, Shivaji remains an advocate for accessibility and equal opportunities in mountaineering.

Looking Forward

Shivaji’s journey is far from over. As he prepares for another year of adventures, he has already set his sights on expanding Shivaji Pratisthan’s outreach. Plans are on for an 'Energy Campaign' at Kalsubai this December, where he will lead another group of differently-abled people to the summit.