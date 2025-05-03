ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena (UBT) Criticises PM Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending events in Mumbai and campaigning in Bihar even as the Central government is talking about giving a "befitting" reply to Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Raut also demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for a "security lapse".

"A big massacre took place in Kashmir. Our Prime Minister said Pakistan will be taught a lesson, but just days later, he was in Mumbai, spending nine hours with Bollywood celebrities. He also campaigned in Bihar and inaugurated a port belonging to Gautam Adani (in Kerala)," Raut told reporters.

The prime minister was in Mumbai on Thursday at the inauguration of the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Raut alleged the prime minister's demeanour does not reflect the seriousness of someone preparing to retaliate against Pakistan.

"While he is in a 'khush mijaaz' (cheerful) mood, we are worried about how to respond to Pakistan," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further said while fighter planes may be flying and drills underway, however, such exercises are routine for a country with neighbours like China and Pakistan.