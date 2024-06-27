Shiv Sena (UBT) To Field Candidate For Maharashtra Council Polls

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) will field its candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council polls, its chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday, asserting that the opposition has got its math right in order to get its nominee elected.
The biennial elections for 11 seats of the Upper House of the state legislature will take place on July 12. This will be the first council election in Maharashtra, where MLAs will be voting after the vertical split in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
"We (Shiv Sena UBT) will field a candidate in the council polls because there are 11 seats and every party (of the opposition - the NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress) can win one seat each. Our votes are fixed," Thackeray said, fuelling speculation that there will be cross-voting. "Our calculations need not be told publicly. How I will win the poll need not be told...Our math is right," he said.