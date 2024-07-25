Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K Stages Protest Over Rising Terror Attacks In Jammu; Demands Military Action Against Pakistan

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid back to back terror attacks in Jammu Division, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Jammu-Kashmir unit leaders staged a strong protest and burnt the flag of Pakistan.

The protesting party leaders demanded strong military action against the neighbouring country especially the militant outfit 'Kashmir Tigers', which has taken responsibility for the recent attacks on Indian soldiers and accused the BJP government at the center of failing to restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Manish Sahni , President Shiv Sena Jammu Kashmir unit, the leaders protested at the Badi Brahmana Chowk on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway and demanded revenge for the killing of Indian soldiers.

Sahni while talking to reporters on the sidelines of protest said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir “have been facing the brunt of terrorism for the last three and a half decades”. “The BJP, which claims to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir, has completed its 10-year term at the Centre and is in its third tenure, but terrorism and Pakistan's nefarious activities in Jammu and Kashmir have not been controlled. Terrorists have spread their tentacles in Jammu along with Kashmir,” he said.

Sahni said that in the last one month, 12 soldiers have been martyred and 10 civilians have died in terrorist incidents in Jammu division. In the last three years, more than 50 Indian soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“Pakistan is once again hatching a big conspiracy of infiltration from across the border. The martyrdom of soldiers should not be tolerated any more. Strong military action against Pakistan is needed by killing the terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.