ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K Stages Protest Over Rising Terror Attacks In Jammu; Demands Military Action Against Pakistan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Led by President Shiv Sena Jammu Kashmir unit, Manish Sahni, the protesting leaders demanded strong military action against the neighbouring country especially the militant outfit 'Kashmir Tigers', which has taken responsibility for the recent attacks, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K Stages Protest Over Rising Terror Attacks In Jammu
Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K Stages Protest Over Rising Terror Attacks In Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid back to back terror attacks in Jammu Division, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Jammu-Kashmir unit leaders staged a strong protest and burnt the flag of Pakistan.

The protesting party leaders demanded strong military action against the neighbouring country especially the militant outfit 'Kashmir Tigers', which has taken responsibility for the recent attacks on Indian soldiers and accused the BJP government at the center of failing to restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Manish Sahni , President Shiv Sena Jammu Kashmir unit, the leaders protested at the Badi Brahmana Chowk on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway and demanded revenge for the killing of Indian soldiers.

Sahni while talking to reporters on the sidelines of protest said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir “have been facing the brunt of terrorism for the last three and a half decades”. “The BJP, which claims to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir, has completed its 10-year term at the Centre and is in its third tenure, but terrorism and Pakistan's nefarious activities in Jammu and Kashmir have not been controlled. Terrorists have spread their tentacles in Jammu along with Kashmir,” he said.

Sahni said that in the last one month, 12 soldiers have been martyred and 10 civilians have died in terrorist incidents in Jammu division. In the last three years, more than 50 Indian soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“Pakistan is once again hatching a big conspiracy of infiltration from across the border. The martyrdom of soldiers should not be tolerated any more. Strong military action against Pakistan is needed by killing the terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

  1. Read more: Terrorists In J&K Using American Weapons Used By US Forces Against Taliban: Intelligence
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Has Seen Remarkable Improvement After Abrogation Of Article 370, Claims Centre

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid back to back terror attacks in Jammu Division, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Jammu-Kashmir unit leaders staged a strong protest and burnt the flag of Pakistan.

The protesting party leaders demanded strong military action against the neighbouring country especially the militant outfit 'Kashmir Tigers', which has taken responsibility for the recent attacks on Indian soldiers and accused the BJP government at the center of failing to restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Manish Sahni , President Shiv Sena Jammu Kashmir unit, the leaders protested at the Badi Brahmana Chowk on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway and demanded revenge for the killing of Indian soldiers.

Sahni while talking to reporters on the sidelines of protest said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir “have been facing the brunt of terrorism for the last three and a half decades”. “The BJP, which claims to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir, has completed its 10-year term at the Centre and is in its third tenure, but terrorism and Pakistan's nefarious activities in Jammu and Kashmir have not been controlled. Terrorists have spread their tentacles in Jammu along with Kashmir,” he said.

Sahni said that in the last one month, 12 soldiers have been martyred and 10 civilians have died in terrorist incidents in Jammu division. In the last three years, more than 50 Indian soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“Pakistan is once again hatching a big conspiracy of infiltration from across the border. The martyrdom of soldiers should not be tolerated any more. Strong military action against Pakistan is needed by killing the terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

  1. Read more: Terrorists In J&K Using American Weapons Used By US Forces Against Taliban: Intelligence
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Has Seen Remarkable Improvement After Abrogation Of Article 370, Claims Centre

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIV SENA PROTESTSHIV SENA UBTJAMMU KASHMIR SHIV SENASHIV SENA JAMMU PROTESTJAMMU KASHMIR ATTACKS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.