Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Bharat Ratna Award For Balasaheb Thackeray

At a press conference, Shiv Sena MP Raut demanded the Bharat Ratna award for Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Demand Bharat Ratna Award For Party Chief Balasaheb Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs on Thursday made an official demand to confer Balasaheb Thackeray with the Bharat Ratna award, the highest civilian honour in the country, on his birth anniversary.

Late Balasaheb Thackeray was the founder of the undivided Shiv Sena.

At a press conference here, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that today marks the birth anniversary of "India's supreme leader, Lokmanya, Hinduhriday Samrat, and Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. In 2026, the centenary celebrations of Balasaheb Thackeray's birth will commence."

Raut, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, added that despite not holding any constitutional or political position for nearly fifty years, Thackeray ruled the hearts and minds of the people.

"He made a significant impact, especially after Mahatma Gandhi, and played a pivotal role in empowering the common Marathi people, fighting for their pride and self-respect, whether in Mumbai or across Maharashtra," said Raut.

The Shiv Sena MP also said that whenever there were attacks on Hindus anywhere in the country, Balasaheb Thackeray stood up. "The Ram temple built by this government is a gift of Thackeray, and they have not done anything to award him the Bharat Ratna award," added Raut.

Raut further said that it was a matter that comes under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry with the absolute authority of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

Taking a dig at the Centre, he said that instead of greeting Thackeray by posting a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should honour him by conferring him the Bharat Ratna.

