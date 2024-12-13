ETV Bharat / state

PM Should Tell Parliament What Steps India Is Taking To Protect Hindus In Bangladesh: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said temples are being vandalised in Bangladesh, where minority Hindus have faced violent attacks in the last few months.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform Parliament what steps the Indian government is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh. Addressing a news conference in Mumbai, Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying its Hindutva is only for votes.

He said temples are being vandalised in Bangladesh, where minority Hindus have faced violent attacks in the last few months. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is safe in India, but what about Hindus in the neighbouring country? Thackeray asked. "PM Modi should inform Parliament about steps India is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh," Thackeray said.

Parliament is currently having its winter session. If the PM stopped the Russia-Ukraine war, he should also stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, he maintained.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform Parliament what steps the Indian government is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh. Addressing a news conference in Mumbai, Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying its Hindutva is only for votes.

He said temples are being vandalised in Bangladesh, where minority Hindus have faced violent attacks in the last few months. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is safe in India, but what about Hindus in the neighbouring country? Thackeray asked. "PM Modi should inform Parliament about steps India is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh," Thackeray said.

Parliament is currently having its winter session. If the PM stopped the Russia-Ukraine war, he should also stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, he maintained.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIV SENA UBTUDDHAV THACKERAYHINDUS IN BANGLADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.