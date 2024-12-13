PM Should Tell Parliament What Steps India Is Taking To Protect Hindus In Bangladesh: Uddhav

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform Parliament what steps the Indian government is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh. Addressing a news conference in Mumbai, Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying its Hindutva is only for votes.

He said temples are being vandalised in Bangladesh, where minority Hindus have faced violent attacks in the last few months. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is safe in India, but what about Hindus in the neighbouring country? Thackeray asked. "PM Modi should inform Parliament about steps India is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh," Thackeray said.

Parliament is currently having its winter session. If the PM stopped the Russia-Ukraine war, he should also stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, he maintained.