Dhule: Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed to have found over Rs five crore at a government guest house here in Maharashtra and alleged it was meant to bribe the members of the state assembly estimates committee. The panel, led by MLA Arjun Khotkar, was scheduled to conduct an inspection of development works and the utilisation of funds in the district.

Taking to the social media platform X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the party leaders found about five and a half crore rupees in Room no 102 of Gulmohar Government Rest House in Dhule.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Alleges Rs 5 Crore Bribe To Sway Maharashtra House Panel (ETV Bharat)

“Former Shiv Sena MLA Anil Anna Gote, Shiv Sena District Chief Atul Sonawane, Deputy District Chief Narendra Pardeshi, Metropolitan Chief Dheeraj Patil and all Shiv Sena office bearers have locked and guarded the said room,” he wrote on X.

Raut said they immediately informed the police, but their complaint was not registered immediately as the police did not turn up for hours.

“In this regard, despite the instructions given to the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and Anti-Corruption Bureau, no one has come yet, even after four to five hours have passed. There is no cooperation from the administration,” he alleges.

“These MLAs were being given this lamida to suppress the corruption in development works and the involvement of officials in it. Shinde faction MLA Arjun Khotkar is the chairman of this committee! Why was Uddhav Thackeray's government overthrown? This is just to loot Maharashtra!” he adds.

Later, the police told the media that they had seized the case but did not mention the exact amount.

In response, Khotkar, a member of the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, refuted the allegations as “baseless”. He also sought an inquiry into the recovery, saying the panel has nothing to do with the money. “It seems that someone planted that money to defame us,” Khotkar said.