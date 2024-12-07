ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena Calls Dondpur Toll Plaza In Jammu ‘Open Loot’, Demands Immediate Roll-Back

Jammu: As toll collection started at the newly established Dondpur Toll Plaza on the Ring Road here, the Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena called the toll plaza "open loot" demanding its immediate roll back. Located approximately 2.5 kilometers from Miran Sahib and 6 kilometers before R.S. Pura, the toll plaza, was made operational by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on December 1, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena unit president Manish Sahni criticized the NHAI, by labelling toll collection an ‘open loot’. Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Saturday, Sahni demanded immediate rollback of toll collection "on the incomplete Ring Road".

“Jammu and Kashmir has the highest number of toll plazas among all Union Territories. Jammu has five operational toll plazas while one more is under construction in Akhnoor and two are operational in Kashmir Valley. This is outright exploitation of the people,” Sahni added.

He further criticized the BJP leaders of the region, urging them to take a firm stand against this “loot” and advocate for its closure. “It’s time for the BJP MPs from Jammu and Kashmir to raise their voices and protect the rights of the citizens,” he said.

Heated arguments erupted, on Friday, between toll plaza staff and vehicle drivers over the imposition of toll taxes. Local residents strongly opposed the toll plaza installation in their area.