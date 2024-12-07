Shiv Sena Calls Dondpur Toll Plaza In Jammu ‘Open Loot’, Demands Immediate Roll-Back

Jammu: As toll collection started at the newly established Dondpur Toll Plaza on the Ring Road here, the Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena called the toll plaza "open loot" demanding its immediate roll back. Located approximately 2.5 kilometers from Miran Sahib and 6 kilometers before R.S. Pura, the toll plaza, was made operational by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on December 1, 2024.
Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena unit president Manish Sahni criticized the NHAI, by labelling toll collection an ‘open loot’. Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Saturday, Sahni demanded immediate rollback of toll collection "on the incomplete Ring Road".
“Jammu and Kashmir has the highest number of toll plazas among all Union Territories. Jammu has five operational toll plazas while one more is under construction in Akhnoor and two are operational in Kashmir Valley. This is outright exploitation of the people,” Sahni added.
He further criticized the BJP leaders of the region, urging them to take a firm stand against this “loot” and advocate for its closure. “It’s time for the BJP MPs from Jammu and Kashmir to raise their voices and protect the rights of the citizens,” he said.
Heated arguments erupted, on Friday, between toll plaza staff and vehicle drivers over the imposition of toll taxes. Local residents strongly opposed the toll plaza installation in their area.
“The Ring Road construction is incomplete, yet a new toll plaza has already been set up,” said Bhushan Lal, a car driver from Kathua district of Jammu
“Before installing such toll plazas, drivers should be provided with basic facilities to reduce accidents on this route,” Bhushan said, adding that ongoing construction has led to frequent accidents. Interestingly, several sections of the Ring Road remain under construction.
The Ring Road starts from Raya Mor in the Samba district and spans 58.6 kilometers, covering 54 villages. Previously, vehicles on this route had to pay toll only at Lakhanpur. Now, they are required to pay tolls at two locations.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, under the Project Director of PIU Jammu, has officially notified the user charges for the Dondpur Toll Plaza.
With the installation of the new toll, vehicle owners using the Ring Road from both directions have to bear additional expenses. However, for the fiscal year 2024–25, a monthly pass for local non-commercial vehicles within a radius of 20 kilometers, the toll plaza has been fixed at Rs 340.
