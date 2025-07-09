ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Slaps Canteen Staff In Mumbai Over Stale Food

Mumbai: Ruling Shiv Sena's MLA Sanjay Gaikwad allegedly slapped an employee of a canteen at the MLA's hostel in Mumbai after complaining about being served stale food. After the incident on Tuesday night, the Buldhana MLA said the food served to him was of poor quality and he will raise the issue during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.

A video of the incident, which took place at the Akashvani MLA hostel, has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, Gaikwad is seen berating the canteen operator, refusing to pay the bill, and slapping the staff member seated at the billing counter. "I had complained about the poor quality of food two or three times earlier. This time the food was absolutely unacceptable. I will raise this issue in the ongoing legislative session," Gaikwad told a regional news channel.

Gaikwad ordered dinner from the canteen at the MLA hostel on Tuesday night. He found the dal and rice delivered in his room to be stale and foul-smelling, according to sources. Angered by this, the leader, belonging to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stormed into the canteen and confronted the manager, they said.