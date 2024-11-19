ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena Workers Offering Cash For Voter IDs In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Claims Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday claimed Shiv Sena workers were offering people cash for their voter IDs in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Addressing a press conference, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council said the police were not acting aggressively on the complaints about Shiv Sena workers and were helping the party's candidate contesting from the Aurangabad West constituency.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat is locked in a straight fight with rival Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Raju Shinde in the Aurangabad West seat in the November 20 state assembly elections.

Danve alleged, "People from the Shiv Sena and BJP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are taking away voter IDs of poor people by paying them Rs 1,000- Rs 2,000 and inking their fingers."