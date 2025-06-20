Shiv Sena Anniversary: DCM Shinde Strongly Counters Uddhav Thackeray's 'Come On, Kill Me' Comment

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's anniversary was celebrated in Mumbai today by both parties led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray. These celebrations of Shiv Sainiks were closely watched in political circles in the backdrop of local body elections.

Uddhav Thackeray challenged the rival Sena leaders to 'come and kill' him. Giving a strong reply to this, DCM Eknath Shinde said the people of Maharashtra have already defeated those who say "Come on, Kill Me". How can we kill the dead? he asked.

Eknath Shinde asserted that if Balasaheb had been there now, he would have openly praised the government after Operation Sindoor. "These people do nothing except allegations. How can you ask for an account of the army? Doubting one's own army is nothing less than treason," he said.

Stating that Milind Deora and Shrikant Shinde were among the delegations sent by India to different countries after Operation Sindoor, the Deputy CM said that this was a matter of honour for Maharashtra and that this delegation had done the work of explaining India's role to countries around the world.

Shinde said that due to this, India is no longer the India of the past and that terrorism will not be tolerated. "What did Shiv Sena (Thackeray) do for the Marathi people after Balasaheb? They were there for twenty years in the municipal government, making money in Covid, in garbage, and tarmac. They think that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is only a hen that lays golden eggs," he said.

Eknath Shinde asked how many people would be killed if Dino Morio would open his mouth. The UBT group, which used to eat money in all the works in Mumbai, has also eaten money in the silt of the Mithi river, said Shinde asking whether it did not fill their stomachs.

Mumbai was, is and will remain Maharashtra's: Taking a dig at the Fight for Mumbai campaign of the rival group, Shinde said that when they were in power for so many years, they focused on the treasury but now, they were fighting for Mumbai after losing power. They should come out of their houses first to fight, Shinde said, adding that Mumbai was, is and will remain Maharashtra's, and nobody's father can come down and separate Mumbai from Maharashtra.

Speaking about the infrastructure in Mumbai, Shinde said that their rivals blocked the Mumbai Metro but they launched the Coastal Road, Atal Setu and Car Shed projects. Mumbai's roads will be made of concrete in two phases, he said, assuring that the entire city will be free of potholes in the next two years.

Eknath Shinde said that many projects have been launched with the help of the central government, expressing confidence that the work of Vadhan Port and Airport near Mumbai will be completed soon. "Last week, five international universities signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government. Therefore, Mumbai will soon become an educational hub", Shinde said.

He said that a state that places more emphasis on infrastructure develops, and by replacing the committees-driven government, we have brought a progressive government.

DCM Shinde stated that no matter how much someone criticizes and how much effort is made, the Ladki Bhain scheme will not be closed. He said that the post of Ladka Bhau is more important to him than any other post. From now on, we will implement the Shiv Sena's promise to protect our beloved daughters-in-law, and remember that the daughter-in-law of every household is my beloved sister, Shinde said.

Eknath Shinde said only development was their agenda, and on that basis, they will contest the elections of the local bodies. He said that between 2017 and 2022, about 50 corporators of UBT group joined Shiv Sena.