ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena And RSS Bound By Common Thread Of Hindutva But Different Ideologically: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said although the RSS and the undivided Shiv Sena were bound by a common thread of Hindutva, their ideologies have always been different. Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut said in 1975, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was pressured to merge his party with the Congress, but he thwarted such attempts to ensure its independence.

"The Shiv Sena and the RSS were bound together by a common thread of Hindutva, but they have always been different ideologically," Raut said.

The Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member was responding to a question on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Eknath Shinde' visit to the memorial of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr K B Hedgewar in Nagpur on Thursday, where he said the ideologies of the Sangh Parivar and Shiv Sena were the same.