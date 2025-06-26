ETV Bharat / state

'Shishu Shakti' Brings Hope In Jharkhand, Survey Shows 78% Recovery In Malnourished Children

Ranchi: Despite being rich in natural resources, Jharkhand, even after 24 years of statehood, continues to be in the grip of malnutrition. But situation is poised to change now, thanks to a new locally developed nutrition mix 'Shishu Shakti' which has shown promising results in tackling the health challenge.

As per reports, the rate of child malnutrition remains alarming in several districts including Saraikela Kharsawan, Khunti, East Singhbhum, Ranchi, Giridih, West Singhbhum, Godda, Dumka and Lohardaga. According to National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), one out of every five children under the age of five in Jharkhand suffers from 'wasting', while around 4.2 lakh children are affected by severe malnutrition.

Status of malnutrition in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

To address the issue, the state government, with technical support from National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Birsa Agricultural University (BAU), the State Center of Excellence-SAM Ranchi and UNICEF, developed a special nutritious food called 'Shishu Shakti', which was first introduced for Severely Acutely Malnourished (SAM) children in Chakradharpur block of West Singhbhum.

The Department of Community Medicine, RIMS Ranchi, recently studied its effectiveness in a field trial and found that 78% of children became malnutrition-free after consuming Shishu Shakti, which proved to be a better option compared to the usual nutrition recovery rate of just 40%.

RIMS along with Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) conducted a field trial of 'Shishu Shakti' nutrition in Chakradharpur from January to May 2025. This study included severely malnourished children below 1.5 years of age who did not have any medical complications. The aim of the study was to understand the role of age-appropriate augmented nutrition (Augmented THR).

Key Findings Of The Study

(i) Nutrition distribution: 'Shishu Shakti' food was provided to 124 children between January 23 and May 4, 2025.

(ii) Recovery rate: As of 23 May 2025, 78.22% (97 children) were declared malnourished-free, while 14.51% (18 children) did not recover. Around 7.25% (9 children) defaulted due to migration or other reasons.

(iii) Effectiveness: With a recovery rate of 78%, 'Shishu Shakti' proved to be an effective nutrition solution for severely malnourished children.

(iv) Acceptability: This nutrition was more acceptable in the field as it is ready-to-eat, energy dense and with simple age-appropriate protocols.

What's Special About Shishu Shakti?