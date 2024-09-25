Shiruru Landslide Tragedy: Driver's Body, Missing Lorry Found

Karwara (Uttara Kannada): The body of driver Arjun, along with the Bharat Benz lorry from Kerala, has been recovered following the Ankola Shiruru landslide tragedy.
During the sixth day of search operations in the Gangavali River, multiple remains were recovered. Early this morning, a dredging machine discovered large debris and a spare part of the missing lorry driven by Arjun. As a result, the dredging machine continued to search the river, eventually recovering the Bharat Benz lorry. The lorry has been lifted by a crane onto a barge, officials said.
On Saturday, the divers found a cabin and two tyres of the tanker. Officials said, a bone was found on Sunday of dredger operations and it has been sent for a DNA test to find out whether it belongs to the missing persons.
On July 16, 11 people lost their lives in a landslide on National Highway 66 near Shiruru, Ankola taluk. While eight bodies were recovered shortly after the disaster, the remains of locals Jagannath Naika, Lokesha Naika, and Kerala native Arjun were not immediately found. With Arjun's body now recovered, the search continues for the remaining two victims.
Continuous operations were being conducted by the Uttara Kannada district administration to search for them. Also, operations were temporarily suspended on July 28 due to heavy rains and increased water flow in the Gangavali River.
