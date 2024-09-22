ETV Bharat / state

Shiruru Landslide: Tanker Lorry Engine, Cabin Found In Gangavali River

Karawar (Karnataka): The engine and the cabin of a tanker lorry, which was washed away in the river Gangavali during a landslide near Ankola's Shiruru, were found during a search operation on Sunday. Further search is underway.

The operation was commenced early this morning. The engine and cabin of a lorry, suspected to be from a gas tanker, were found by the rescue team. The workers successfully lifted the debris using a crane.

Two tyres of the tanker lorry was found on Saturday during the search operation. While searching with a dredging machine in the river Gangavali near Shiruru, a trace of a tyre was found 15 feet away from the river bank. In this backdrop, drowning expert Ishwara Malfe had dived into the river and tied a cable to the tyre of the lorry. The dredging machine lifted two tyres.