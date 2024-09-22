Shiruru Landslide: Tanker Lorry Engine, Cabin Found In Gangavali River

Karawar (Karnataka): The engine and the cabin of a tanker lorry, which was washed away in the river Gangavali during a landslide near Ankola's Shiruru, were found during a search operation on Sunday. Further search is underway.
The operation was commenced early this morning. The engine and cabin of a lorry, suspected to be from a gas tanker, were found by the rescue team. The workers successfully lifted the debris using a crane.
Two tyres of the tanker lorry was found on Saturday during the search operation. While searching with a dredging machine in the river Gangavali near Shiruru, a trace of a tyre was found 15 feet away from the river bank. In this backdrop, drowning expert Ishwara Malfe had dived into the river and tied a cable to the tyre of the lorry. The dredging machine lifted two tyres.
On July 16, 11 people lost their lives in a landslide on National Highway 66 near Shiruru, Ankola taluk. Out of these only eight bodies have been found. Locals Jagannath Naik, Lokesh Naik and Kerala-based lorry driver Arjun are still missing.
Continuous operations were being conducted by the district administration to search for them. Also, operations were temporarily suspended on July 28 due to heavy rains and increased water flow in the Gangavali River.
