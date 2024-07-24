Shiruru Landslide: Boom Length Machine Brought To Operation In Gangavali River

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka): Search continues for the missing persons due to a landslide on the Shiruru national highway in Ankola tehsil, officials said on Wednesday. A boom-length earthmoving machine, which can operate about 60 feet long and 30 feet deep, was brought into operation in the Gangavali River.

Evacuation operations are being carried out in the landslide area for the last nine days. So far eight dead bodies have been found. In view of the fact that three more are to be found, a continuous search is underway by the Army forces, naval shipwreck experts, NDRF and SDRF teams.

As no clue has been found about the three missing persons so far, under the leadership of Ankola MLA Satish Sail, a boom machine that can clear the soil 60 feet long and 30 feet deep has been brought. The search is being conducted in the River Gangavali by this machine brought from Gokak in Belagavi.

It is understood that there will be a continuous operation with the help of the machine. A huge machine was brought in on the suspicion that the missing lorry and the driver were stuck in the mud in the Gangavali River. Various rescue forces are engaged in an operation to find the three including Kerala-based lorry driver Arjun.