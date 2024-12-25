ETV Bharat / state

Shirdi Temple To Stay Open All Night On December 31 For New Year Celebrations

Shirdi: As lakhs of devotees gather in Maharashtra's Shirdi to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025, the Sai Baba temple will remain open throughout the night of December 31. Chief executive Officer of the Sai Sansthan, Balasaheb Kolekar, announced that this tradition would continue this year.

The Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan is hosting a four-day Shirdi Mahotsav from December 29, 2024, to January 1, 2025, featuring various cultural and religious programs. "Preparations for the festival have been completed, and devotees can look forward to an enriching experience," Kolekar stated.

To accommodate the influx of devotees, a 34,500-square-foot pavilion has been set up on the temple premises, Sai Dharamshala, and Bhakatnivasthan. Additionally, around 90 palanquins from across the state and country have registered for the event.

In a special arrangement, free Bundi Prasad packets, utilising about 120 quintals of sugar, and Motichur Laddu packets, using approximately 400 quintals of sugar, have been prepared. Kolekar added, "Devotees can easily access Laddu Prasadpackets from designated centres at the temple premises, darshan Queue, Sai Complex, and other locations."