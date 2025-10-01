ETV Bharat / state

Shirdi Saibaba Trust Donates Rs 5 Crore To CM Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims

Ahilyanagar/Nanded: The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Maharashtra;s Shirdi has donated Rs 5 crore for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for helping the victims in the recent floods, which have wreaked havoc in the state.

The trust's Chief Executive Officer Goraksh Gadilkar Saibaba Sansthan confirming the development said that the Sansthan had earlier announced an assistance of Rs 1 crore.

“However, considering the severity of the natural disaster in Maharashtra and the crisis faced by the citizens, the Sansthan has decided to increase the amount of assistance," he added.

Maharashtra state has been hit by a major flood crisis this year. Heavy rains across the state in September have left a trail of devastation in many districts especially in the Marathwada region where there has been large-scale agricultural damage, and farmers have been left in a financial crisis. The rains have caused a lot of damage and displaced many families in Ahilyanagar district too.