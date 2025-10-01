Shirdi Saibaba Trust Donates Rs 5 Crore To CM Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Victims
The trust has also launched a campaign for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in view of the devastating floods.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST
Ahilyanagar/Nanded: The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Maharashtra;s Shirdi has donated Rs 5 crore for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for helping the victims in the recent floods, which have wreaked havoc in the state.
The trust's Chief Executive Officer Goraksh Gadilkar Saibaba Sansthan confirming the development said that the Sansthan had earlier announced an assistance of Rs 1 crore.
“However, considering the severity of the natural disaster in Maharashtra and the crisis faced by the citizens, the Sansthan has decided to increase the amount of assistance," he added.
Maharashtra state has been hit by a major flood crisis this year. Heavy rains across the state in September have left a trail of devastation in many districts especially in the Marathwada region where there has been large-scale agricultural damage, and farmers have been left in a financial crisis. The rains have caused a lot of damage and displaced many families in Ahilyanagar district too.
Ahilyanagar District Chief Judge and President of Saibaba Sansthan, Anju Shende, Sansthan Committee member and District Collector Dr Pankaj Asia, as well as the CEO of the Sansthan, Goraksh Gadilkar, had decided to provide immediate assistance of Rs 1 crore in the wake of the natural disaster. However, considering the severity and seriousness of the crisis in the state, the relief amount was enhanced to Rs 5 crore. To implement the decision, a proposal of Rs 5 crore was sent to the High Court for approval on Tuesday.
The Renuka Devi Sansthan Mahur has also donated Rs 1.1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to help the flood victims, informed District Collector Rahul Kardile.
While providing financial support to the state, the Sai Baba Sansthan has also worked at the local level to provide relief to the disaster-affected citizens. Due to heavy rains in Shirdi and its vicinity, water entered many houses, due to which many families have been left homeless. To help these citizens, the Sansthan has arranged temporary shelter at the Sai Ashram and food facilities have also been provided at the Sansthan's Prasadalaya, informed CEO Goraksh Gadilkar.
