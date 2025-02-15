At Shirdi Sai Temple, All That Glitters Is Not Only Gold, It Is A Devotee's Dedication For Baba

Shirdi (Maharashtra): Call it love, loyalty or enthusiasm, or name it worship, faith and devotion, a devotee of Saibaba has replaced the golden spire of the Sai temple with a new one. While he had donated the old spire 16 years ago, he replaced it with new plates recently. And after the work was completed, he did not want to speak about it.

Vijaykumar from Hyderabad has a different connect with Saibaba. To him, it’s not just about generosity—it’s about a bond of devotion that only he understands and says, "Baba understands. Everything is His."

For Vijaykumar, devotion goes beyond material wealth. “This is all Sai Baba’s. It’s not appropriate to reveal how much gold was used,” he humbly stated, reflecting his belief that his offerings are merely a return of what already belongs to Sai Baba.

He also requested the temple administration not to use electric lights close to the gilded spire as it may cause damage like it has in Tirupati Balaji and Dwarkamai temples.

As a gesture of appreciation, the Chief Executive Officer of Sai Baba Sansthan, Goraksh Gadilkar, presented Vijaykumar with a statue of Sai Baba and vibhuti.

On being questioned about the cost incurred in the new spire, Vijaykumar chose to remain silent. "It was needed and I could do it. Let us not discuss anything about it," he said.

Shirdi Saibaba Temple, one of India’s wealthiest and most revered pilgrimage sites, draws millions of devotees each year. Many social activities are organised on behalf of Saibaba Sansthan with the donations received by the temple, said Gadilkar. "Vijaykumar has been a devotee of Sai Baba for many years. He has donated a lot to the temple in the past. It is not appropriate to reveal how much gold has been used as the donor wishes it to remain a secret," he added.

Earlier, in September 2023, Vijaykumar had contributed to the gold plating of the temple interiors. In 2006, he also donated gold sandals, gold jhari and flower pot for Sai Baba's Samadhi temple. Similarly in 2008, he gave a gold chillum (smoking pipe), in 2010, the gold plating of the exterior of the Gurusthan temple was done, and in 2015, the spires of Shani, Ganapati and Mahadev temples were gold plated. In March 2023, the work of gold plating on Sai Baba's two silver thrones in the Chavadi, the silver thrones of Nandadeep, Vdarkamai and the throne in the Samadhi temple was also done with his donation.