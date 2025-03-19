Shine City CMD Rashid Naseem Declared Fugitive Economic Offender By Varanasi CJM Court

Varanasi: CMD of Shine City Rashid Naseem, accused of duping investors of over Rs 60,000 crore in the name of lucrative schemes, has been declared a fugitive economic offender by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Varanasi.

Officials of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have pasted the absconding notice at Nadeem's residence in GTV Nagar, Prayagraj, a public place and the court gate. The court has ordered if Naseem does not appear for trial within a week, action will be initiated to confiscate his properties. Naseem has been declared absconding in the trial of 12 cases. During investigation conducted at the Cantonment police station y the investigating officer on behalf of EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahesh Pandey, a public announcement was made on the orders of the court. It is reported that Naseem has fled to Dubai to evade arrest and may be planning to travel further to some other country.

According to Sunil Kumar Verma, PRO of Superintendent of Police EOW, around 550 cases are registered against Naseem in Varanasi, Lucknow and Prayagraj. More than 100 cases have also been registered against Nadeem at Varanasi Cantonment and Rohanian police stations as well. The ED's investigation into Shine City Group was triggered by FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Naseem and other associates of the company. The fraud involved Ponzi-like pyramid schemes disguised as real estate investments. Funds collected from investors were layered and used to acquire assets under the names of Shine City companies, its directors, and associates, leaving investors without the promised returns or properties.