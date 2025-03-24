ETV Bharat / state

Shimla School Withdraws Pre-Eid Celebration Directive After Threat From Right-Wing Group

Shimla: A private school here in the Himachal Pradesh capital on Monday withdrew its decision asking students to wear 'kurta-pajama' with a small cap and bring 'roti' roll with 'paneer', 'sevaiyan' and dry fruits for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations after it sparked a row.

The school was forced to roll back its decision after a local right-wing organisation, Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Samiti, warned to hold protest outside the educational institution. Some religious outfits and commoners also expressed their concern over the matter on social media.

The private English-medium school issued the directions to the students for March 28, the last Friday before the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

However, the decision did not go well with the Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Samiti which termed the directions as against the principle of secularism enshrined in the Constitution. It warned to "gherao" the school and take legal action against it if the decision was not withdrawn.