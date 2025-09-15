Shilp Samagam Mela 2025 Brings India’s Handcrafted Heritage To Bengaluru
The fair ran from September 5 to 14 and featured around 100 stalls showcasing the work of artisans from across the country.
Bengaluru: The ten-day Shilp Samagam Mela 2025 opened this week at Freedom Park, offering visitors a vibrant display of India’s traditional crafts and handmade products. Organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the fair ran from September 5 to 14 and featured around 100 stalls showcasing the work of artisans from across the country. The event concluded today, marking the end of a colourful celebration of crafts and culture.
A Platform for Marginalised Artisans
The ministry says the exhibition aims to create a market for products made by Scheduled Castes, Other Backwards Classes, Safai Karamcharis, and skilled craftspeople supported by its three national corporations—NSFDC, NSKFDC and NBCFDC. Artisans receive travel, accommodation and food assistance, allowing them to set up stalls in different states and reach a wider audience.
Union Minister Virendra Kumar inaugurated the fair, with Minister of State Ramdas Athawale attending the ceremony. Artisans from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Karnataka, Puducherry, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Assam participated.
Voices of Artisans from the Stalls
Many artisans shared their stories and experiences. Sanjib Bar, a silver ornament maker from West Bengal, said Bengaluru is one stop on his circuit of exhibitions across India. Sukhpal Singh, a national and state award-winning block printer from Ghaziabad, noted, “The response here is good. I’m thankful to the government for supporting artists like us. These initiatives help keep our craft alive.”
Ikram Ahmed from Saharanpur praised the Central government’s effort to promote artisans, while Assam’s Priyanath Mondal reported steady sales of handmade sarees, bags and shawls. Varanasi’s Mohammed Kaif Ali employs about 350 women in his small handicrafting unit and exports Khadi-based décor items abroad.
Kerala’s Akshaya S.S., who engraves statues of Buddha and other deities, was pleased to set up a stall in Bengaluru. Shalini, a national award-winning toymaker from Channapatna, said her wooden toys are now exported internationally. Swaleh Ansari, a Varanasi handloom artisan, explained that his intricate silk sarees incorporate up to 300 grams of silver and can cost between ₹50,000 and ₹1.5 lakh, lasting decades.
Murali, a stone sculptor from Tamil Nadu, carves and engraves statues of gods and deities in marble and granite. He said, “Exhibitions like this are a boon—they promote our art, preserve a long heritage, and help artisans like me earn a living.” Amrita Singh, a wooden toy maker from Uttar Pradesh, said her handcrafted toys are especially loved by children and keep a traditional craft alive.
Not all exhibitors found it easy. An artisan complained, “Because of limited publicity, we didn’t get enough visitors, which hurt our sales.” Several others echoed this concern, saying footfall was low during the first few days and only improved after local newspaper advertisements appeared.
Handmade vs. Machine-Made
Despite the rise of automated production, the artisans expressed confidence in their craft. They believe their handmade products have a quality and durability that machines cannot match, even if the process takes longer. When orders are fewer, they travel to melas and exhibitions around the country to keep their work visible.
Visitors interviewed at the fair described the handicrafts as “truly enchanting” and appreciated the chance to interact directly with artisans. For many, the mela was not only a shopping opportunity but also a window into India’s diverse cultural heritage. The Shilp Samagam Mela concluded today, leaving Bengaluru residents with lasting impressions of the country’s living artisan traditions.
