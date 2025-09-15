ETV Bharat / state

Shilp Samagam Mela 2025 Brings India’s Handcrafted Heritage To Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The ten-day Shilp Samagam Mela 2025 opened this week at Freedom Park, offering visitors a vibrant display of India’s traditional crafts and handmade products. Organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the fair ran from September 5 to 14 and featured around 100 stalls showcasing the work of artisans from across the country. The event concluded today, marking the end of a colourful celebration of crafts and culture.



A Platform for Marginalised Artisans

The ministry says the exhibition aims to create a market for products made by Scheduled Castes, Other Backwards Classes, Safai Karamcharis, and skilled craftspeople supported by its three national corporations—NSFDC, NSKFDC and NBCFDC. Artisans receive travel, accommodation and food assistance, allowing them to set up stalls in different states and reach a wider audience.

Union Minister Virendra Kumar inaugurated the fair, with Minister of State Ramdas Athawale attending the ceremony. Artisans from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Karnataka, Puducherry, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Assam participated.



Voices of Artisans from the Stalls

Many artisans shared their stories and experiences. Sanjib Bar, a silver ornament maker from West Bengal, said Bengaluru is one stop on his circuit of exhibitions across India. Sukhpal Singh, a national and state award-winning block printer from Ghaziabad, noted, “The response here is good. I’m thankful to the government for supporting artists like us. These initiatives help keep our craft alive.”

Ikram Ahmed from Saharanpur praised the Central government’s effort to promote artisans, while Assam’s Priyanath Mondal reported steady sales of handmade sarees, bags and shawls. Varanasi’s Mohammed Kaif Ali employs about 350 women in his small handicrafting unit and exports Khadi-based décor items abroad.

Kerala’s Akshaya S.S., who engraves statues of Buddha and other deities, was pleased to set up a stall in Bengaluru. Shalini, a national award-winning toymaker from Channapatna, said her wooden toys are now exported internationally. Swaleh Ansari, a Varanasi handloom artisan, explained that his intricate silk sarees incorporate up to 300 grams of silver and can cost between ₹50,000 and ₹1.5 lakh, lasting decades.