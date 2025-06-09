Shillong Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Father Demands CBI Probe, Says Daughter Is Innocent

Ghazipur: Father of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was arrested after she surrendered for allegedly killing her husband by hired men, said that his daughter was innocent and being framed. He has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the case.

Devi Singh, Sonam's father said, "She was found at a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district and called her brother to save her. She is innocent and is very nervous."

Singh has accused Shillong Police of framing his daughter. "The narrative given by the Shillong Police is completely wrong. Sonam is innocent and being framed," Singh said alleging that both Shillong Police and the Meghalaya Chief Minister were lying. A CBI investigation should be conducted to reveal the truth, he added.

Sonam and her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon and went missing on May 23. On June 2, Raja's decomposed body was recovered from a ditch and Sonam was found in the dhaba five days later.

She had called her brother, Govind, to rescue her. After this, Govind called Singh and informed him that Sonam was found.

Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said Sonam was found in a distraught state at a dhaba in Nandganj. "She was wearing a black dress. She had informed Govind Raghuvanshi, her brother, about her position from the dhaba owner's phone," he said.

The SP said that as soon as the family got information, they immediately informed the Indore Police and then the Ghazipur Police. After this, Sonam was brought from the Nandganj dhaba and kept at One Stop Centre. Presently, investigation is underway along with interrogation, he added.

Meghalaya DGP Smiti Idashisha Nongrang told PTI that four persons including Sonam have been arrested in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Preliminary probe indicated that Sonam had hired men to kill Raja. The killers had gone to Shillong from Indore to carry out the crime. After Sonam's arrest, Shillong Police and family members have left for Ghazipur.

The couple got married on May 11 and initially planned to go to Jammu and Kashmir for honeymoon but following the Pahalgam terror attack, they changed their destination to Shillong.