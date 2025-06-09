ETV Bharat / state

Shillong Honeymoon Murder: Dhaba Manager Informed Police About Sonam Who Turned Up At 1 AM

Sonam surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids.

Sonam, the wife of Indore businessman Raja Raghubanshi was spotted at a dhaba in Ghazipur.
Sonam, the wife of Indore businessman Raja Raghubanshi was spotted at a dhaba in Ghazipur.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2025 at 10:11 AM IST

Updated : June 9, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST

Ghazipur: The surrender and arrest of Sonam, the wife of Indore businessman Raja Raghubanshi, who was allegedly killed with the involvement of hired goons by her, appears to have brought the curtains down on the chilling murder case that kept police forces of Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya on tenterhooks for over a week.

Even as police scoured for a breakthrough in the case, which involved Madhya Pradesh Minister Mohan Yadav and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, a frenetic search operation was launched in the northeastern state as well as in the central state.

Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2, while a search for his wife was underway. Sonam surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids. Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23.

She was spotted at a dhaba in Ghazipur. According to the dhaba manager, she arrived at the dhaba in a distraught state at 1 am on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.

After being insisted Sahil, the dhaba manager, gave his mobile to her for a telephonic conversation with her family members. "During the conversation, I could identify that the woman was Sonam Didi, who went missing in Shillong. I informed the police and she was taken away by cops," Sahil said.

Sonam later surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh, and was subsequently arrested. According to Meghalaya police, the arrested men have revealed that the wife had hired them to kill Raghuvanshi.

The couple had earlier arrived at Mawlakhiat village in Meghalaya on May 22 on a rented scooter. On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra, following which the search for them began. A special investigation team (SIT) headed by an SP and assisted by four DSPs was probing the matter.

Police have recovered a bloodstained machete, which they believe has been used in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who went missing along with his wife while honeymooning in Meghalaya.

