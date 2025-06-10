Shillong Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Being Taken To Meghalaya In 72-Hour Transit Remand

Patna: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who allegedly got killed by her wife through three contract killers during their honeymoon in Meghalaya days after marriage, has been sent to a 72-hour transit remand after she was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on Monday.

Meghalaya Police on Tuesday brought Sonam Raghuvanshi to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna. According to the Meghalaya police, she is the prime accused in the alleged murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi. Sonam is being taken to Shillong by Meghalaya Police on a transit remand.

Shillong police are taking Sonam Raghuvanshi from Ghazipur to Shillong via Patna through Buxar. Earlier on Monday, the Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three accused in Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

Sonam Raghuvanshi will be taken from Patna to Shillong via Kolkata and Guwahati. Sources said Shillong Police will take Sonam to Kolkata by flight in the afternoon.

Sonam was produced in the court of District Judge of Ghazipur late on Monday night. Shillong police demanded transit remand in the court. After hearing the arguments, the court handed over Sonam Raghuvanshi on 72 hours remand on the appeal of Shillong police.

After completing the court procedure, Shillong police left for Patna from Ghazipur late on Monday night. The convoy of Shillong police stopped for some time at the Adarsh ​​Nagar police station of the district.

Sonam was seen covering her face with a scarf. Security was demanded from the city police station at 1 am. Buxar police escorted Shillong Police till Patna while providing security. The convoy left for Patna via Dal Toll Plaza.

''Around 1 am, Shillong Police reached Buxar with Sonam Raghuvanshi. The personnel stopped at Adarsh ​​Nagar police station for 30 minutes. Meghalaya police left for Patna after 30 minutes," Manoj Kumar, City Police Station in-charge, Buxar, said.

Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. A senior Uttar Pradesh police official said Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Therafter, the UP police kept her at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. After the arrival of the Meghalaya Police, she was taken to the District Hospital for a medical examination. The three other accused- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha will also be taken to Shillong for further investigation.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said, "They were presented before the CJM Judge, and Shillong police got a 7-day transit remand. The fourth accused, Anand, is being brought to Indore from Sagar, Bina (Madhya Pradesh), and will be produced in court on Tuesday. All four will be taken to Shillong by Shillong Police."

According to a release, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Addressing the media on June 9, shortly after Sonam Raghvanshi surrendered to the police, Tynsong stated that the authorities are still searching for one remaining suspect.

He informed that Sonam voluntarily turned herself in, and all those apprehended would be brought to Shillong for further investigation. According to the police, Sonam and Raj are the prime accused in the case.

The Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said that, according to the post-mortem report, the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi sustained two head injuries. Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.