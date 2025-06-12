Shillong Honeymoon Horror: '100% Sonam Has Committed This Murder,' Says Her Brother After Meeting Victim Raja's Mother In Indore

Indore: After a Shillong court sent accused Sonam to eight-day police custody in connection with the murder of her husband and businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam's brother Govid met the grieving family members of Raja in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and assured them that he would fight a legal battle to ensure justice. Govind said it with conviction that he is sure his sister "Sonam is involved in this murder".

As soon as Raja’s mother saw Govind at her house, she broke down and asked him why Sonam committed such a crime. "I don't know why she did this," Govind replied. He, however, assured Raja's mother that he will fight for justice "even if it means my sister is sentenced to death".

Later, speaking to media, Govind said, "Sonam has already been expelled from the family. If she is found guilty, she should be hanged."

"In this fight, I am with Raja's family and will support them legally and emotionally. Raja was like my brother from the day he married my sister. If required, I will personally hire a lawyer and fight this case on behalf of his family," he said.

"I met Sonam only for two minutes when she was in the custody of the Meghalaya police. I could not talk to her much. She did not confess her crime in front of me," he added.

Govind further said that his family has completely disowned Sonam and that she "won't get a single penny".

On allegations about involvement of Sonam's alleged boyfriend and one of the accused Raj Kushwaha, Govind stated that Raj worked as a domestic help and Sonam treated him like a younger brother. "Every Rakshabandhan, he used to get rakhi tied by Sonam. I have no idea how this kind of relationship is being claimed now," Govind said.

"I am not sad for Sonam. Raja was innocent. He who did nothing wrong was murdered," said Govind.

