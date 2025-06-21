Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam And Raj Kushwaha Sent To 13 Days Custody By Shillong Court

Indore: A court in Meghalaya capital Shillong sent Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, accused of the murder of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi to 13 days judicial custody on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Shillong police presented Sonam and her lover Raj in the court after completion of their two days remand. A team of Shillong police has been investigating the case in Indore for the last several days. Shillong police is looking for the bag which Sonam had been carrying on her way to Indore.

It is alleged that Sonam had given Rs 5 lakh to Raj to buy a pistol to eliminate her husband Raja. Police said, Sonam had first planned to kill Raja by shooting him but the plan failed. Her second plan involved pushing Raja into a ditch while taking a selfie, but that too failed. The third plan to to kill Raja with a 'daav' which worked.

While Raj and his accomplices attacked Raja, Sonam was present at the spot and shouted to kill him. After doing the job, all the accused left the spot and took money from Raja's wallet, along with his gold chain and ring. From there Sonam fled with the accused to Indore.

Shillong police has recorded the statements of more than 20 people in Indore, but the bag with which Sonam had reached the city is still missing. A video made viral on social media by a vlogger named Dev Singh of Uttar Pradesh, in which Sonam and the accused were seen walking up a hill, has been asked to give his statement in the case by Shillong police.

Additional Public Prosecutor T Chanda said, "On Saturday, after the remand period of Sonam and Raj ended, the accused were produced in Shillong Court. Shillong Police did not ask for remand of the accused but the court sent both of them to judicial custody for 13 days."