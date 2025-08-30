ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Killings Of Shikshadoots Cast Doubt On Govt's 2026 Naxalism Elimination Deadline

IG Bastar P Sundarraj and other officials inspect the bodies of 27 naxals that were neutralised by the DRF in an encounter in the forest area of Abujhmad in Narayanpur on 21st May ( ANI )

Bijapur: The killing of Shikshadoot (education volunteer) 25-year-old Kallu Tati on August 28 in Bijapur, allegedly by Naxalites, exposes the stark reality of the central government's target of eliminating Naxalism by March 2026, which is viewed as an unrealistic goal by many observers. Persistent attacks on these volunteers and ongoing violence in Bastar show that the ground realities remain unchanged despite official assurances and data.

On August 27, Shikshadoot Laxman Barse was killed in Sukma by Maoists. According to officials, Maoists have killed nine shikshadoots so far this year in Chhattisgarh, all of whom were local youth providing education in remote villages for modest monthly honorariums -- Rs 11,000 in Sukma and Rs 10,000 in Bijapur. The members of the banned Communist Party of India consider these volunteers as police informers and are allegedly executing them.

The recent abduction and killing of Kallu Tati, whose body was left on the road, stoked further fear in the local communities. Even as the Police are investigating the incident, locals remain wary as the atmosphere of fear in the rural areas prevails due to these continued executions and threats.

The Challenge to the March 2026 Deadline: Ground Reality vs Government Claims

Despite repeated claims by government and security officials that Naxalism will be completely eradicated by March 31, 2026, experts and observers challenge this narrative.

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai recently stated, "Chhattisgarh government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is campaigning against Naxalism with full strength. The state will be Naxal-free by 31 March 2026. This is not just a claim, but our resolution".

State Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma echoed similar confidence, stating that "active cooperation of every section of the society is required for its eradication."