Chhattisgarh: Killings Of Shikshadoots Cast Doubt On Govt's 2026 Naxalism Elimination Deadline

Bijapur: The killing of Shikshadoot (education volunteer) 25-year-old Kallu Tati on August 28 in Bijapur, allegedly by Naxalites, exposes the stark reality of the central government's target of eliminating Naxalism by March 2026, which is viewed as an unrealistic goal by many observers. Persistent attacks on these volunteers and ongoing violence in Bastar show that the ground realities remain unchanged despite official assurances and data.
On August 27, Shikshadoot Laxman Barse was killed in Sukma by Maoists. According to officials, Maoists have killed nine shikshadoots so far this year in Chhattisgarh, all of whom were local youth providing education in remote villages for modest monthly honorariums -- Rs 11,000 in Sukma and Rs 10,000 in Bijapur. The members of the banned Communist Party of India consider these volunteers as police informers and are allegedly executing them.
The recent abduction and killing of Kallu Tati, whose body was left on the road, stoked further fear in the local communities. Even as the Police are investigating the incident, locals remain wary as the atmosphere of fear in the rural areas prevails due to these continued executions and threats.
The Challenge to the March 2026 Deadline: Ground Reality vs Government Claims
Despite repeated claims by government and security officials that Naxalism will be completely eradicated by March 31, 2026, experts and observers challenge this narrative.
Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai recently stated, "Chhattisgarh government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is campaigning against Naxalism with full strength. The state will be Naxal-free by 31 March 2026. This is not just a claim, but our resolution".
State Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma echoed similar confidence, stating that "active cooperation of every section of the society is required for its eradication."
Official data show an intensification of action: from December 2023 to August 2025, about 450 Maoists have been killed, 1,579 arrested, and 1,589 surrendered in Chhattisgarh. However, events on the ground, such as continued public executions in ‘people’s courts,’ show the persistence of Naxalite influence across the state.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Former Director General of Police (DGP) from Chhattisgarh cadre Rajeev Mathur observed, "There are two aspects to everything, first is to end its form and second is to end its thinking. It always takes time to end the thinking. One or two incidents will continue to happen, because if someone ends something, the effect will be visible a little too much."
Recent killings -- such as that of Manesh Nareti after the hoisting of the tricolour flag on Independence Day in Kanker -- demonstrate how Naxalite retribution and terror tactics continue to slow progress. Senior journalist Manish Gupta noted, “Naxalism is an underground organization, they never come out openly. Considering their recent moves, it can be said that even now their grip is strong in those areas”. He further adds, “First government said it would end Naxalism, then it said to end armed Naxalism. I don't think the government will be able to completely end Naxalism by the deadline."
Development remains slow, especially in districts like Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur, and Kanker, which are Naxal-affected, making access to thousands of villages logistically challenging. Tribal rights activist Shubhranshu Choudhary said, “When the deadline to end Naxalism was given on March 31, 2026, the situation was different during that time and the current situation is different. It will be difficult to say whether it will end completely.” He points out that even now, around a thousand prepared fighters remain entrenched, and recent campaigns have not received full support from neighbouring states.
While official figures describe progress and unparalleled resolve, local killings of shikshadoots and persistent control by Naxalites highlight entrenched problems. As Manish Gupta and other observers opine, the deadline for eradicating Naxalism might well slip again, unless both form and ideology are addressed and the realities in Bastar change on the ground.
