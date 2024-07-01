ETV Bharat / state

Shigella Infection Confirmed In Four Students In Kerala's Malappuram

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

Samples of 127 students of Vennayur AMLP School were sent for testing following complaints of food poisoning, fever and headache. Among them, four students were detected with Shigella disease. The reason behind the spread of the disease is being probed by the state heath department.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Malappuram: Shigella disease has been confirmed in four children in Kozhipuram of Kerala's Malappuram district.

The infection was detected among the students of Vennayur AMLP School. A total of 127 students underwent medical examination after they sought treatment for food poisoning, fever and headache.

The state health department has clarified that the affected children do not have any serious health problems. The food poisoning incident occurred two weeks ago. Barring the four, rest of the children showed symptoms but Shigella was not confirmed, officials said.

Samples of the food and drinking water consumed by the children at school have been sent to the laboratory for testing. District Medical Officer R Renuka said that the inspection report of the food items is pending and the reason behind the spread of the disease will be ascertained only after the report is ready.

According to doctors, Shigella primarily affects the intestines and spreads through contaminated water. Some of the symptoms of this disease are diarrhea, fever, vomiting, abdominal pain and fatigue. The symptoms usually last from two to seven days, they said.

In a yet another health concern, jaundice is spreading in Malappuram. A total of 284 people have been diagnosed with jaundice in the Athanikallu area while 503 people have sought treatment in Vallikunnu.

A 15-year-old girl died of jaundice in Chelembra on Sunday. Schools in the area have been alerted on the spread of the disease.

