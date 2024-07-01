Shigella Infection Confirmed In Four Students In Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram: Shigella disease has been confirmed in four children in Kozhipuram of Kerala's Malappuram district.

The infection was detected among the students of Vennayur AMLP School. A total of 127 students underwent medical examination after they sought treatment for food poisoning, fever and headache.

The state health department has clarified that the affected children do not have any serious health problems. The food poisoning incident occurred two weeks ago. Barring the four, rest of the children showed symptoms but Shigella was not confirmed, officials said.

Samples of the food and drinking water consumed by the children at school have been sent to the laboratory for testing. District Medical Officer R Renuka said that the inspection report of the food items is pending and the reason behind the spread of the disease will be ascertained only after the report is ready.