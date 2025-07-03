ETV Bharat / state

Shibu Soren On Ventilator At Sir Gangaram Hospital, Says Doctor

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who has been undergoing treatment for kidney problems at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, has been put on a ventilator. Providing latest update, Dr AK Bhalla, chairman of Nephrology Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said due to old age and having undergone bypass surgery once before, Soren's recovery is taking time.

Soren, a diabetic, has been suffering from kidney and lung disease for a long time. Recently, he has also suffered a brain stroke. "Despite frail health, his condition is slowly improving," Bhalla said.

He was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after he suffered paralysis due to a brain stroke on the left side of his body. Jharkhand Chief Minister and his son Hemant Soren is also staying in Delhi for about a week.

Several political leaders and other dignitaries are also visiting Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to inquire about Shibu Soren's health. President Draupadi Murmu, Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, MP Chandra Prakash Chaudhary and many other leaders have so far visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to see Soren.