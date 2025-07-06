Shia, Sunni And Hindu Communities Unite In Spirit of Karbala During Muharram Observances In Bengaluru And Alipur

Bengaluru/Alipur: Thousands of mourners in Bengaluru and Alipur observed Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, with deep respect and emotional remembrance of Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.
The day was marked by large Muharram processions (Juloos), organised by Anjuman-e-Imamia Bengaluru and community groups in Alipur. Participants, including men, women, and children, walked in silence, beating their chests and reciting elegies (nohas) to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions.
In Alipur, a symbolic Sha’bih-e-Karbala (replica of the Karbala battlefield) was set up, depicting the harrowing scenes of sacrifice and suffering. Women, overcome with emotion, were seen weeping as they paid tribute to the martyrs.
Quoting the Holy Qur’an, “Jaa al-Haqq wa zahaqal Baatil” ("Truth has come, and falsehood has vanished"), speakers reminded the gathering that Karbala was not just a historical incident, but a timeless lesson in resisting tyranny and standing for justice.
“Karbala is a school of sacrifice,” said Moulana Ibrahim, addressing mourners in Bengaluru. “Every principle of a just life can be drawn from Imam Hussain’s stand. He taught us that standing for truth may cost everything, but it is always worth it.”
Inayat Ibn e Hassan, a community leader in Alipur, added, “Like Yazid of Karbala, every oppressor in every age will fall. Imam Hussain's sacrifice is not just for Muslims, but for all of humanity. He stood for truth against power, faith against fear.”
Noting the emotional scenes at the procession, Natiq Alipuri, a local volunteer, said, “Even children participated with deep understanding. The message of Karbala has passed from generation to generation—not through sermons alone, but through lived remembrance.”
In both Bengaluru and Alipur, the observance of Muharram became a powerful symbol of Shia-Sunni unity, as members of both communities walked side by side in the processions, mourning the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) with shared devotion.
Adding to the spirit of harmony, local Hindu brothers also extended their solidarity by offering water and assistance to the mourners, reflecting the enduring message of Karbala that transcends religious boundaries and unites hearts in the cause of truth and humanity.
Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali (RA) and Sayyida Fatima (RA), refused to give allegiance to the tyrant Yazid, choosing instead to sacrifice his life and that of his family for the cause of justice and truth. His martyrdom at Karbala is commemorated every year during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
As Muharram follows the lunar cycle, dates vary annually. This year, Ashura was observed on different days across the globe, with Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE marking it a day earlier than India and other South Asian nations.
Ashura remains a powerful reminder to all—to stand against injustice, uphold truth, and never compromise on moral values, no matter the cost.
