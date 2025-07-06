ETV Bharat / state

Shia, Sunni And Hindu Communities Unite In Spirit of Karbala During Muharram Observances In Bengaluru And Alipur

Mourners participate in a Muharram procession in Alipur, paying emotional tribute to Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who were martyred in the Battle of Karbala. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru/Alipur: Thousands of mourners in Bengaluru and Alipur observed Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, with deep respect and emotional remembrance of Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

The day was marked by large Muharram processions (Juloos), organised by Anjuman-e-Imamia Bengaluru and community groups in Alipur. Participants, including men, women, and children, walked in silence, beating their chests and reciting elegies (nohas) to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions.

In Alipur, a symbolic Sha’bih-e-Karbala (replica of the Karbala battlefield) was set up, depicting the harrowing scenes of sacrifice and suffering. Women, overcome with emotion, were seen weeping as they paid tribute to the martyrs.

Quoting the Holy Qur’an, “Jaa al-Haqq wa zahaqal Baatil” ("Truth has come, and falsehood has vanished"), speakers reminded the gathering that Karbala was not just a historical incident, but a timeless lesson in resisting tyranny and standing for justice.

“Karbala is a school of sacrifice,” said Moulana Ibrahim, addressing mourners in Bengaluru. “Every principle of a just life can be drawn from Imam Hussain’s stand. He taught us that standing for truth may cost everything, but it is always worth it.”

Inayat Ibn e Hassan, a community leader in Alipur, added, “Like Yazid of Karbala, every oppressor in every age will fall. Imam Hussain's sacrifice is not just for Muslims, but for all of humanity. He stood for truth against power, faith against fear.”

Noting the emotional scenes at the procession, Natiq Alipuri, a local volunteer, said, “Even children participated with deep understanding. The message of Karbala has passed from generation to generation—not through sermons alone, but through lived remembrance.”