Shia Muslims Now Take Out Protest March In Amethi Over Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah's Death

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): After Kashmir and Lucknow, Shia Muslims have now taken out a protest march in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district over Israel's ongoing aggression in Lebanon and recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel Army.

The administration became alert on hearing of the protest while police have detained many people for holding the procession without permission.

The protesters raised slogans, carrying posters of Nasrallah in the Jais town of the district on Tuesday evening. Many members of the Shia community joined the march with placards and raised slogans in Hezbollah's support.

Tension ensued in the area following the procession. Police have registered a case against many people and detained several, including the organiser.

CO Tiloi Ajay Singh said an "unauthorised procession" was taken out in Jais town under Amethi by some people. A case has been registered in this connection and the organiser has been detained, Singh said adding that further legal action will be taken in the matter.

Meanwhile a similar protest by Shia community members in Lucknow entered the third day today. Over 5000 Shia Muslims have been protesting in Chhota Imambara. Many Shia Muslim leaders including Maulana Yasoob Abbas and Maulana Saam Mehndi have joined in the protest along with a large number of followers.

Earlier, police had tried to stop them near the clock tower, but the protesters had continued their march. Azim Hussain, a protester said, "Nasrallah's killing is a never-ending sorrow for us. Nasrallah taught us not to stand by people who commit atrocities. We will continue to mourn his death for a long time."

Nasrallah was killed by the Israel Defence Forces in an air raid in Beirut in Lebanon on Friday.