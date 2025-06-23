Shepherds Protest With Sheep, Goats At Telangana Cong Office Demanding Cabinet Berth

Hyderabad: In an innovative protest, the shepherd community came to the Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan with their sheep and goats demanding cabinet berths for Yadav and Kurma group legislators.

The Shepherds' Welfare Association reached the Gandhi Bhavan in a lorry carrying sheep and goats. The members entered the premises with their cattle, carrying placards and raising demands for induction of legislators from Yadav and Kurma communities into Telangana cabinet.

Led by association leader Srihari Yadav, members said that their protest will continue till they are allowed to meet Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

The association leaders claimed that the Congress has been constantly neglecting welfare of these communities. The protest comes in the wake of Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah of Golla Kuruma community demanding induction into the state cabinet.

The timing of this protest has coincided with AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan's visit to the party headquarters, where she is set to attend meetings.

A large police presence has been deployed in front of the party office in view of the protest. The Congress leaders were surprised to see sheep and goats roaming in the premises of the party headquarters. They expressed anger at the shepherd community for entering Gandhi Bhavan without permission and that too in such a manner. The protest has also triggered concerns over security issues at the party office.