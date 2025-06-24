ETV Bharat / state

Shelter Homes In Ranchi Provide Relief To People Hit By Rain Fury

Ranchi: Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has opened ten shelter homes (rain baseras) to accommodate the homeless and those residing in unsafe buildings during the heavy downpour that has been continuing for the last five days. Those accommodated in these shelter homes are being provided all the basic facilities free of cost.

A large number of people are reaching these shelter homes on a daily basis. An official Gautam disclosed that all the officials have been asked to keep a vigil in the area so that no person remains without shelter in these trying times.

The RMC has ensured proper lodging and sanitation facilities at these shelter homes. Every resident is being provided a comfortable bed with a bed sheet, blanket and pillow in addition to nets to ward off the mosquitoes. Proper sanitation is being maintained in the washrooms so that there is no outbreak of any infection.

Keeping in mind the emergency conditions, a first aid box has been provided at every shelter home. This box contains bandages, and basic medicines. There is a provision to transport the sick to the hospital in an ambulance.