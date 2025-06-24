ETV Bharat / state

Shelter Homes In Ranchi Provide Relief To People Hit By Rain Fury

Ranchi Municipal Corporation opened ten shelter homes offering free lodging, sanitation, and medical aid to protect the homeless from continuous heavy rains.

Ranchi Municipal Corporation opened ten shelter homes offering free lodging, sanitation, and medical aid to protect the homeless from continuous heavy rains.
A shelter home in Ranchi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST

Ranchi: Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has opened ten shelter homes (rain baseras) to accommodate the homeless and those residing in unsafe buildings during the heavy downpour that has been continuing for the last five days. Those accommodated in these shelter homes are being provided all the basic facilities free of cost.

A large number of people are reaching these shelter homes on a daily basis. An official Gautam disclosed that all the officials have been asked to keep a vigil in the area so that no person remains without shelter in these trying times.

The RMC has ensured proper lodging and sanitation facilities at these shelter homes. Every resident is being provided a comfortable bed with a bed sheet, blanket and pillow in addition to nets to ward off the mosquitoes. Proper sanitation is being maintained in the washrooms so that there is no outbreak of any infection.

Keeping in mind the emergency conditions, a first aid box has been provided at every shelter home. This box contains bandages, and basic medicines. There is a provision to transport the sick to the hospital in an ambulance.

The RMC has reached out to those residing in crumbling and unsafe buildings to move to the shelter homes. It has warned of life threatening accidents on account of the heavy rains. The Corporation has also served notices to the residents of Bombay Awas, Chiraundi and some other areas to vacate the unsafe buildings.

The officials said that the rains this year are more than normal and are expected to continue.

The 10 shelter homes in the city have 206 beds. They have adequate sanitation, lighting and water provision in addition to deployment of a watchman to ensure the security of the residents. The Corporation has appealed to the public to call on the helpline number or approach the nearest shelter home on finding any homeless and needy person.

