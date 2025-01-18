ETV Bharat / state

Shekhawat Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements, Criticises Past Governments And Congress Leadership

Jodhpur: Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised the arrangements for the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, describing them as a 'case study'.

He emphasised that over 45 crore people from around the world are participating in the 45-day event, with 45 lakh people present at any given time. Shekhawat, who hails from Rajasthan, lauded the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring the safe conduct of the Maha Kumbh.

Shekhawat, who arrived in Jodhpur on Saturday to attend several programs in the city, took the opportunity to target the opposition Congress while speaking to the reporters at the airport.

Reflecting on past events, he recalled the 2013 Kumbh, where a stampede occurred under the previous government's management, accusing them of being insensitive.