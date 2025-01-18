Shekhawat Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements, Criticises Past Governments And Congress Leadership

Jodhpur: Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised the arrangements for the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, describing them as a 'case study'.
He emphasised that over 45 crore people from around the world are participating in the 45-day event, with 45 lakh people present at any given time. Shekhawat, who hails from Rajasthan, lauded the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring the safe conduct of the Maha Kumbh.
Shekhawat, who arrived in Jodhpur on Saturday to attend several programs in the city, took the opportunity to target the opposition Congress while speaking to the reporters at the airport.
Reflecting on past events, he recalled the 2013 Kumbh, where a stampede occurred under the previous government's management, accusing them of being insensitive.
He stressed that the current government prioritises the protection of culture and that the arrangements for this year's Kumbh Mela have improved.
Further, Shekhawat referred to the 1954 Kumbh, the first organised after independence, criticising the government of the time for its negligence. He mentioned a stampede that claimed the lives of over 1,000 people during then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's visit to the event, highlighting it as an example of the past government's indifference.
Shekhawat also remarked that several incidents since the Emergency, imposed in 1975, until 2014 could fill books about how previous administrations undermined democratic pillars.
In his remarks about Congress, Shekhawat responded to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's recent statement regarding fighting the Indian state, claiming that the "Congress party's true nature and leadership have been exposed".